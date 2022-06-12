Madhya Pradesh businessman gets robbed of Rs.20 lakh; five arrested.

Two people allegedly robbed a businessman in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur city of Rs. 20 lakh rupees in cash and some electronic items when he was returning from collecting money from shops, police said on Sunday. Five persons were arrested within 24 hours of the incident, which occurred on Friday.

The accused said police after their arrest that they committed the crime to repay their loans, buy drugs, and make quick money, according to Umesh Joga, Additional Director General of Police (Jabalpur Zone).

The victim, Rajkumar Tiwari, who works in the mobile accessories trade, was riding his bike after collecting money from retailers when two scooter-riding people allegedly took his bag, which contained Rs. 20 lakh in cash and other valuables, according to the official.

The businessman followed the two for a long time but was unable to catch them. A police investigation was begun when the victim filed a complaint. He said the police arrested five persons within 24 hours of the event and recovered Rs. 20 lakh in cash, two motorbikes, and four phones from them.