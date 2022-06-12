Mumbai cops reach Palghar to question three Rajasthani suspects in Salman Khan threat case.

A team from Mumbai Crime Branch Unit 12 went to Palghar to collect information on three suspects from Jalore, Rajasthan, who had spent several days there. The three suspects are being investigated by police for their claimed ties to the Salman Khan threat case.

Officials from the Crime Branch travelled to the Palghar district’s Wada and Kasa to investigate the threat letter. Balasaheb Patil, Palghar’s new Superintendent of Police (SP), said it was a careful operation by the crime branch, and that further details are being kept under wraps because it is a sensitive topic.

Vikram Brar, a partner of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is accused of organising the shooting of singer Sidhu Moose Wala, sent actor Salman Khan’s father, well-known screenwriter Salim Khan, a threatening letter a few days ago.

The three suspects were working in a company in Palghar district’s Wada region, according to sources. The Mumbai Crime Branch went to Palghar to gather more information from the company’s management about the suspects.