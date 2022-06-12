Parkash Singh Badal, former Punjab chief minister, hospitalised due to chest pain

Parkash Singh Badal, the former Punjab chief minister, has been hospitalised to the Fortis Hospital in Mohali. He was in immense pain in his chest. Parkash Singh Badal, the veteran Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader, was also shifted from Muktsar to Fortis Hospital in Mohali in February after his health rapidly deteriorated. He was suffering from chest congestion at the time.

In January, the 94-year-old former CM tested positive for Covid and was admitted to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital in Ludhiana (DMCH). Shortly after, he recovered from his illness.