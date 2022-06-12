Police arrest popcorn vendor for spitting in oil

Bengaluru: Karnataka police arrested a popcorn vendor for spitting in cooking oil. The arrested vendor is identified as Nayaz Pasha, a resident of Someshwaranagar.

As per police, Nayaz Pasha runs a popcorn store in Lalbagh. The residents in the area informed police as they spotted him spitting in the cooking oil while frying popcorn.

Police closed his shop and also seized the oil bottle in which he had spit. The police took a suo-motu case as the locals have not filed a written complaint. He has been booked under IPC section 269 among others.