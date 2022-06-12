Police arrests Chairman of TN pvt college for harassing girl on video call

Students from a private catering and nursing college in Virudhunagar, Tamil Nadu, organised a big protest outside their college after a video showing the college chairman harassing a student on a video chat that went viral. The cops have taken the chairman into custody.

Chairman Daswin John Grace was nude on a video call with a girl student and acted inappropriately, according to the video. Six months have passed since the tragedy. The college students protested, claiming that there is no safety for them and demanding that Daswin John Grace be prosecuted.

Police have arrested Daswin John Grace and are questioning him about the incident. Daswin John Grace was a former BJP minority district leader, according to reports. This, too, has worsened the college’s current unrest.