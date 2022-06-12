Read about Salman Yusuff Khan on his birthday

Salman Yusuff Khan, commonly known as Salman Sir, is an Indian actor, choreographer, and dancer. 37 years old, born in Bengaluru, Karnataka, India on June 12, 1985.

Salman Yusuff Khan has previously worked in the Bollywood and Kollywood entertainment sectors, and his artwork has appeared in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu language films.

Salman Yusuff Khan, the star of dance reality shows, began his career in Indian cinema in 2009, when he competed in and won the Dance India Dance 1 competition. His popularity skyrocketed when he appeared on Jhalak Dikhla Ja in season 4 in 2001.

He first appeared as a choreography partner and has since been a regular on the show, whether as a challenger, celebrity partner, or participant.

He also won Season 6 of Jhalak Dikhla Ja alongside prominent TV actress Drashti Dhami. Throughout the season, he was her choreography partner. In addition, he has appeared on Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khuladi, Nach Baliye, and Comedy Nights Bachao.

Salman Yusuff Khan has appeared in a few Bollywood songs. He made his acting debut in the film ABCD-Anybody Can Dance, directed by Remo D’souza.

He has choreographed in Haryanvi and Tamil language films, in addition to Hindi. As an actor, he will soon be seen in Remo D’Souza’s Street Dancer 3D.