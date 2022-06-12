Simple steps to handle a ‘toxic’ relationship

In toxic relationships both the partners feel drained or unhappy. As per experts, depending on the nature of the relationship, signs of toxicity can be subtle or highly obvious. Regular arguments, losing physical intimacy, being attracted to others, troubled mental health are some the symptoms of a toxic relationship.

To avoid a relationship turning into toxic and to maintain a healthy relationship, follow these steps.

Don’t be an escapist: Never be an escapist in a relationship. Always try to face problems. There can be moments of friction in a relationship. Running away from them will only cause immense pain.

Contemplate over a moment about your role: Before taking a decision just think about your role in the relationship. You both have to take responsibility for a problem and admit to playing some part in a relationship.

Setting limits: Never lose your individuality while being in a relationship. Be clear about how you feel the need to be treated in a relationship. Be very assertive about your needs. Don’t ever let yourself be emotionally manipulated.

Consulting experts: Consulting experts can also be a solution for solving your relationship problems.

Ending the relationship: This is one of the most practical way to get rid of a toxic relationship. It is better to end it for the betterment of you and your partner.