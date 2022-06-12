Sinn Fein in Ireland claims that the United Kingdom is about to break international law.

The president of Ireland’s Sinn Fein party said on Sunday that Britain is about to flout international law by bringing forward legislation to unilaterally amend the Northern Ireland protocol that governs commerce after Brexit.

According to Mary Lou McDonald, there are measures in place to improve the protocol’s implementation in Dublin and Brussels.

‘There is a readiness here, a willingness to engage by the European Commission,’ she told Sky News, ‘but the British government has refused to engage.’

‘It has not been productive; instead, it has pursued a destructive course, and now it is proposing legislation that will definitely violate international law.’