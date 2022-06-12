Sonia Gandhi admitted to hospital in New Delhi; Reported to be in good health

Sonia Gandhi, President of the Indian National Congress (INC), was taken to a hospital on Sunday for treatment (June 12). She tested positive for the coronavirus last week (COVID-19). She is being treated at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in New Delhi, the nation’s capital, for post-Covid problems. She is now in good health.

‘Sonia Gandhi, Congress President, was hospitalized at Ganga Ram Hospital today for Covid-related ailments. She is stable and will be observed at the hospital’, Randeep Surjewala, General Secretary of the Congress, tweeted.

‘We appreciate all Congressmen and women, as well as all well-wishers,’ Surjewala continued. Earlier in the day, sources told news outlets that Sonia had gone to the hospital for a normal checkup and was being evaluated by physicians. However, it is unclear if she will be accepted.

On June 2, the head of the Congress party tested positive for Covid. The report came a day after the ED summoned her and Rahul Gandhi in connection with the National Herald issue. She was expected to appear before the ED on June 8, however, her appearance has been postponed since she has been invited to appear on June 23. The ED has filed an FIR in a money-laundering case involving the National Herald-AJL.