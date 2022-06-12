Spain in the midst of the greatest pre-summer heatwave in 20 years.

On Saturday, as Spain sweltered in the greatest pre-summer weather in at least 20 years, fan-sellers did brisk business in the southern city of Seville.

Horses used to transport tourists around Seville’s ancient landmarks, such as the Real Alcazar Palace and Plaza de Espana, were dampened by carriage drivers.

On Saturday, temperatures in the Guadalquivir valley in Seville and the neighbouring city of Cordoba hit 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit), according to the national meteorological office AEMET.

Temperatures in the Guadiana valley in Extremadura and other regions of southern Spain could reach 42 degrees Celsius (108 degrees Fahrenheit) later on Saturday, according to forecasters.

The heat wave is expected to worsen on Sunday, with temperatures in regions of southern Spain reaching 43 degrees Celsius (110 degrees Fahrenheit).

According to AEMET experts, a cloud of hot air from North Africa has sent temperatures soaring, and the suffocating heatwave might linger until June 15, six days before summer officially begins on June 21.

High gusts and storms were predicted in several parts of Spain, according to forecasters.