Transport department denies Britain’s request to consider visas for EU workers to ease airport woes

The Department for Transport in the United Kingdom denied on Saturday that the government was considering providing temporary visas to workers from the European Union in order to alleviate a staffing issue at airports.

According to the Telegraph, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has considered giving baggage handlers and check-in personnel temporary visas similar to those given to fruit pickers and artists. ‘This is completely false,’ a ministry spokeswoman said.

Shapps said last week that the government would engage with the airline industry to avoid a repeat of the mayhem that occurred at airports last week, when passengers suffered significant delays and the cancellation of hundreds of flights.

Airports across Europe have struggled to cope with a post-pandemic surge in demand, but disruptions at British airports have been particularly severe in the last week.

Following the chaos of the pandemic, the industry has struggled to hire people and complains that it is taking longer to recruit new employees and vet them for security clearance.

Britain will leave the EU in January 2020, causing a mass migration of employees from the bloc.