ZTE launches 3 smartphones: Details inside

Mumbai: Chinese telecommunications equipment manufacturer, ZTE launched 3 smartphones -ZTE Blade A52, Blade A72, and Blade A72 5G. ZTE Blade A52 and Blade A72 were launched in Malaysia and Blade A72 5G was launched in European countries.

ZTE Blade A52 price and specifications: ZTE Blade A52 is priced at MYR 399 (roughly Rs. 7,000) for 2GB RAM + 64GB varinat. It is available for purchase in Silk Gold and Space Grey colours.

The dual-SIM ZTE Blade A52 runs Android 11 and is powered by octa-core SoC, paired with 2GB of RAM. It sports a 6.52-inch HD+ display and has a triple rear. There is a 5-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls. Connectivity options include a Micro USB port, NFC, Wi-Fi and 3.5mm headphone port. The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery and there is a fingerprint sensor on the back.

ZTE Blade A72 price and specifications: The ZTE Blade A72 is priced at MYR 499 (roughly Rs. 8,800). For 3GB RAM + 32GB storage. is It is available for purchase in Skyline Blue and Space Grey colours.

The dual-SIM ZTE Blade A72 runs Android 11 and is powered by octa-core SoC, paired with 3GB of RAM. Itsports a 6.7-inch HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone gets a triple rear camera setup. There is a 5-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls. Connectivity options include a USB Type-C port, Wi-Fi and 3.5mm headphone port. The smartphone packs a 6,000mAh battery with support for 22.5W fast charging.

ZTE Blade A72 5G price and specifications: The new smartphone is priced at EUR 199 (roughly Rs. 16,500) for the lone 4GB RAM + 64GB storage. It is available for purchase in Blue and Grey colour options.

The dual-SIM ZTE Blade A72 5G runs Android 11-based MiFavor 11 OS and is powered by octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC. It sports a 6.52-inch HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone gets a triple rear camera setup. For selfies and video calls, there is a 5-megapixel front camera.

Connectivity options include a USB Type-C port, dual-band Wi-Fiand Bluetooth v5.1. The smartphone packs a 4,000mAh battery.