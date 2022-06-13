Anti-Prophet remarks: Kolkata Police summons Nupur Sharma

Kolkata: Kolkata Police summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on Monday for questioning in connection with her controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad. The notice has been issued to Nupur Sharma by the Narkeldanga Police Station and it has been sent under Section 41A of the CrPC.

She has been asked to appear at Narkeldanga Police Station on June 20 to record her statement, an official said. Sharma’s comments, made during a TV debate, has sparked violent protests in several parts of the country. Trinamool Congress minority cell general secretary Abul Sohail has also lodged an FIR against Sharma at Contai police station over her remarks.

Earlier, the suspended BJP spokesperson was summoned by the Bhiwandi Police in Maharashtra and she was asked to appear on Monday. She, however, sought time from the police to appear before it to record her statement.