Anti-prophet remarks: Kuwait to arrest, deport expats who protested against the statement

Kuwait city: Kuwait has announced to arrest and deport the expats who took part in a demonstration against the remarks on Prophet Muhammad by BJP spokespersons. The administration has issued instructions to arrest all expats part of Fahaheel protest on Friday. They will be reportedly deported as they violated the laws and regulations of the country which stipulates that sit-ins or demonstrations by expats are not to be organised in Kuwait.

On June 10, after the Friday prayers, protests broke out in Faheel against the controversial comments made by the ex-BJP leaders. The people involved in the protests are believed to be migrants from India, Pakistan and Bangladesh. The expats part of the protest will reportedly be banned from entering the country. ‘All expats in Kuwait must respect Kuwait laws and not take part in any type of demonstrations’, the government said in a released statement.

The All India Convener of Pragya Pravah, an affiliate of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), tweeted in this regard and said, ‘Govt of Kuwait decided to deport Indians who conducted protest rally in Faraheel city of Kuwait against Prophet remarks by Nupur Sharma. Their Visa will be cancelled permanently and will be deported to India’.