according to a person familiar with the plans, us president joe biden will visit saudi arabia and israel next month, and the white house plans to announce the trip this week.

according to the source, biden’s trip, which is likely to take place in mid-july, might include a meeting with saudi crown prince mohammed bin salma

a spokeswoman for the national security council confirmed that biden would be visiting israel and saudi arabia. ‘we do not have any other travel specifics to confirm at this time,’ the representative state

according to the white house, biden regards the crown prince as a “pariah” for his complicity in the murder of a political opponent, washington post journalist jamal khashoggi, in turkey in 201

the murder of jamal khashoggi at the saudi consulate in istanbul tarnished the crown prince’s reputation as a reformer. he has denied any involvement, according to the saudi governmen

the visit would strive to strengthen ties with saudi arabia at a time when biden is looking for measures to reduce fuel prices in the united states. t.8.d.n.ed States.