Congress Protest: KC Venugopal collapses at police custody at Delhi

New Delhi: Congress leaders took to the streets when Rahul Gandhi appeared before the ED for questioning in a money laundering case, with the police heavily barricading central Delhi areas and detaining party leaders for violating prohibitory orders. KC Venugopal collapsed after displaying physical illness while he was under the custody of the Delhi police. He had begun to attend public gatherings only the last day after being cured of Covid 19.

Congress workers stage protest holding placards in support of party leader Rahul Gandhi ahead of his appearance before ED today in the National Herald case. Visuals from outside AICC headquarters, Delhi pic.twitter.com/jJrzCsRzYx — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2022

Prominent among those detained were Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Congress leaders K C Venugopal, VK Sreekandan, Randeep Surjewala and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. In view of the barricading, Gandhi took a detour to reach the probe agency’s office. This is the first time that Gandhi has appeared before a central probe agency for questioning in a case. Congress MPs and workers had assembled at the AICC headquarters where Surjewala announced they would march peacefully towards the ED office and if they are stopped, they would court arrest.

#WATCH Congress leader Rahul Gandhi surrounded by hundreds of party workers marches to the Enforcement Directorate office to appear before the agency in the National Herald case pic.twitter.com/EN1sjuOqfx — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2022

Rahul Gandhi arrived at the probe agency in central Delhi around 11 AM after he started from the Congress office on Akbar Road accompanied by a large convoy of party leaders including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Baghel. Raising slogans in support of Gandhi, Congress workers started a march towards the ED office but were stopped by the police which had put up barricades all around the AICC office.

Congress veteran Oommen Chandy asserted that the party will confront the case both legally and politically. Congress MPs representing Kerala are continuing their protests in Delhi, informed Oommen Chandy. A large number of workers were taken in preventive custody for violating the provisions of Section 144 CrPC banning assembly of more than four persons, which was imposed in central Delhi.