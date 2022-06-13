Curry With Too Much Garam Masala? Here’s How You Can Fix It !

Spicy cuisine isn’t for everyone. Even though you take care to balance all of the ingredients in order to cook a lovely supper, you may forget to include something or add too much. As a result, the dish becomes too sweet, salty, or spicy. It’s easier to add more sugar or salt to recipes, but many people wonder how to add more spice, especially when using garam masala, an essential spicy spice combination found in every Indian cuisine.

Garam masala is commonly used in vegetarian and non-vegetarian recipes. Excess garam masala may transform the flavour of the curry to bitterness, as well as the colour, which may not be pleasing to the sight. Too much spice in a dish might also create gastrointestinal issues. When you accidentally add too much garam masala to a curry, you don’t have to toss it out. Here are some culinary ideas to help you balance out that additional garam spice in your meal.

# If you like non-veg and like to add additional garam masala to your chicken curry, you may use curd for this. Stir in the curd and simmer for a few minutes before turning off the heat. The sour flavour of the curd will offset the additional spiciness in the curry.

# Fresh cream can be used to temper the hot, spicy flavour of excess garam masala in a meal. Fresh cream is ideal for paneer recipes. If there is too much garam masala in any paneer recipe, add 1-2 cups of fresh cream to neutralise the spicy flavour.

# Lemon juice is another great ingredient for adjusting the spiciness of vegetarian recipes. Add 1-2 spoons of lemon juice to any vegetable dish and simmer for a few minutes on low heat to reduce the intense spicy flavour of garam masala.

# In both vegetarian and non-vegetarian cuisines, cashew or almond paste can be added to balance the flavour of garam masala. Make a cashew or almond paste and blend it with the curry. Cook for a few minutes after adding the paste to complete the hot curry.