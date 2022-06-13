Delhi govt to turn mining pits of Asola Bhatti sanctuary into reservoirs

The Delhi government plans to convert 14 mining pits inside the Asola Bhatti sanctuary into reservoirs in order to alleviate the waterlogging issue that plagues the area during the monsoon season. Officials stated that in the following 30 days, a committee would be formed to create the master plan of the project in conjunction with experts and organisations.

The decision was made on Sunday after a visit to the forest region by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. The CM and L-G also paid a visit to four pits, instructing officials from the relevant departments to provide a full project report within a month.

According to authorities, the major goal is to tackle the waterlogging problem that towns outside of Bhatti Mines and Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary. Sanjay Colony, Fatehpur Beri, Bhatti Mines, Rajpur Khurd, Jaunapur, Chandan Hula, and Asola Gaon are among them.

Explaining the project, an official said: ‘There are several low-lying inhabited areas outside the forest reserve which see persistent waterlogging and flooding, about 35% of which comes from the gradient of the higher mines area itself. Apart from this, the main drains flowing right outside the forest area are also prone to overflowing during the monsoon. To address these issues, officials have been directed to contain water flowing down the slopes by constructing a bund and devise ways to pressure-lift the collected water… and to channelise and pressure lift water from drains and low-lying inhabited areas into the Bhatti Mines pits’.

In addition, the government intends to plant 1 lakh trees, including moringa, chembu, jamun, bamboo, peepal, and banyan. The L-G also asked officials to look into growing seasonal plants like guava, pomegranate, and others.

Furthermore, the administration also intends to develop adventurous activities such as butterfly and animal trails, bike and walking paths, bird-watching sites, and ropeways in order to encourage tourism. To entice visitors, Sisodia also instructed officials to look into starting adventurous sports like bungee jumping, ropeways, and boating.

The government aims to implement the region in the sanctuary that overlooks the Neeli Jheel into an eco-tourism destination without disturbing the dynamics of the ecosystem. Seating places, observation locations, pathways, and basic amenities like restrooms and parking spaces are all in the works.