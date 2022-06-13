‘Filthy cow worshippers’: Palestinian preacher calls Hindus, urges Pakistan to fight on the border; VIDEO

Speaking at a gathering, radical Palestinian Islamic preacher Nidhal Siam referred to Hindus as ‘filthy cow worshipers’ and pushed Pakistani Muslims to assault Indians on the border. During a meeting at the Al Aqsa mosque in Palestine, Siam said that the best way to respond to the ‘Cow-Worshiping’ Hindus who oppose the Prophet Muhammad is to proclaim Jihad to kill them.

The Palestinian preacher states in the video, ‘Hindus, you dirty Hindus, Muhammad is the lord of all people. The unbelievers take turns conducting this war against Muslims,’ he continues. First, there was America’s assault, followed by Sweden’s kidnapping of Muslim children. France and Russia have also assaulted Muslims on several occasions, as has China, and now the Hindu cow-worshipers, who have demolished mosques, slain Muslims, and devastated their villages, are slandering the Master of Mankind PBUH.’

Palestinian Islamic Scholar Nidhal Siam at Al-Aqsa Mosque Rally: The Only Response to the “Cow-Worshipping” Hindus’ Affront to the Prophet Muhammad is to Declare Jihad to Eradicate Them #India #Palestinians #aqsa pic.twitter.com/teF5vermHn — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) June 12, 2022

The speaker openly called for Jihad against Hindus, saying, ‘The one and only reply to such a thing is to proclaim Jihad for the cause of Allah and to set up battle fronts for combat’. He also drew Pakistan in and pushed Pakistani Muslims to fight with India. ‘ As for you, Pakistanis, you have a bigger role than others in combating the Hindus,’ he stated. ‘They’re right on your border, taking up portions of your territory and slaughtering your people’.

While radical Islamists target her throughout the world, Nupur Sharma is garnering some support in the aftermath of worldwide anger over her comments and countless violent protests in various locales. Thousands of Hindus protested in Nepal recently in support of Nupur, who has received death threats as a result of her comments regarding the Islamic Prophet. Dutch MP Geert Wilders has also backed Nupur Sharma.