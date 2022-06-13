Gulf based air carrier increases frequency of flights to India

Muscat: The national air carrier of Oman, Oman Air has decided to increase the frequency of flights to and from India. The airline is boosting frequency to 8 Indian cities.

The air carrier will operate 7 flights per week to Bangalore, Mumbai, Kozhikode, Kochi, Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai and 3 flights per week to Goa. The airline will deploy its B787 Dreamliner, Boeing 737 and Airbus A330 for services. Passengers can book their tickets and avail all information about the flights on omanair.com.