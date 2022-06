Indian Railways increases train coaches in these trains: Full list

New Delhi: The North Western Railway Zone has decided to increase the number of coaches in several trains operated by the zone to cater the heavy rush of passengers. The North Western Railway Zone has increased coaches in 18 trains on Bikaner, Haridwar, Udaipur, Jaipur, Dadar, Bhagat ki Kothi, Shalimar, Ajmer, Agra, Jodhpur and Jaisalmer route.

Here are the train numbers:

14707/08 Bikaner-Dadar-Bikaner train, 14717/18 Bikaner-Haridwar-Bikaner train, 12991/92 Udaipur-Jaipur-Udaipur train, 20483/44 Bhagat ki Kothi-Dadar-Bhagat ki Kothi, 20971/72 Udaipur City-Shalimar-Udaipur City, 22987/88 Ajmer-Agra Fort-Ajmer, 14803/804 Jodhpur-Sabarmati-Jodhpur, 14810/09 Jaiselmer-Jodhpur-Jaiselmer, 14819/20 Jodhpur-Sabarmati-Jodhpur, 14712/11 Sri Ganganagar-Haridwar-Sri Ganganagar, 12482/81 Sriganganagar-Delhi-Sriganganagar, 14731/32 Delhi-Bhatinda-Delhi, 22475/76 Hisar-Coimbatore-Hisar, 19608/07 Madar-Kolkata-Madar, 19601/02 Udaipur-NewJalpaiguri-Udaipur, 20487/88 Barmer-Delhi-Barmer, 22483/44 Jodhpur-Gandhidham-Jodhpur.