IWF Youth World Championships: India’s Gurunaidu Sanapathi becomes world champion

Leon: In weightlifting, Gurunaidu Sanapathi has become India’s first weightlifter to become the world champion at the IWF Youth World Championships in Leon, Mexico. He won a gold medal in the event by lifting 230kg (104kg 126kg) in the boy’s 55kg event. The 16-year-old Indian is also the 2020 Asian Youth Weightlifitng Championships bronze medallist.

Ali Majeed of Saudi Arabia won silver by lifting 229kg (105kg 124kg) and Yerassyl Umrov of Kazakhstan won bronze by lifting 224kg (100kg 124kg).

Also Read: Debt mutual fund witnesses outflow of Rs 32,722 crore in May

India’s Soumya S. Dalvi bagged the bronze in her event. Another Indian lifter, Dalvi, a two-time Khelo India Youth gold medallist, won bronze by lifting 148kg (65kg 83kg) in the 45kg girl’s event behind Rose J Ramos of Philipines 155kg (70kg 85kg) and Venezuela’s Kerlys M. Montilla 153kg (71kg 82kg).

India’s R Bhavani finished eighth with a best effort of 132kg(57kg 75kg). Earlier India’s Akansha Kishor Vyavhare and Vijay Prajapati had won silver medals in their respective events. India’s tally at the word event now stands at four medals.