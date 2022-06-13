Kerala gold smuggling case accused says, Process initiated to move HC for quashing conspiracy FIR

Swapna Suresh, a main accused in the diplomatic bags gold smuggling case, has said that she has started the process of filing a petition in the Kerala High Court to have the FIR against her dismissed for allegedly conspiring to incite riots in the state through her recent revelations.

‘The vakalat has been signed and we are proceeding with the rest on Monday as I have been accused of a conspiracy,’ she told reporters here. Suresh further stated that she would soon reveal to the media what she said in her statement under section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code about LDF MLA K T Jaleel, who she claims conspired against her.

‘It is Jaleel who is conspiring, by lodging a complaint against me and sending someone to me as a representative of the CM to settle the matter and then using that person as a witness against me,’ she alleged. ‘Therefore, I will soon tell you (media) everything I said about Jaleel in the 164 statement,’ she added.

She stated she planned to wait until her 164 statement was made public before saying anything, but ‘since he has initiated action against me for no reason, I will bring out what I have said in my 164 statement against K T Jaleel.’