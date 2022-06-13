Market capitalization of companies slip by Rs 5.47 lakh crore

Mumbai: Market capitalization of BSE-listed firms slipped down by Rs 5,47,410.81 crore to Rs 2,46,36,948.05 crore on Monday. BSE Sensex plunged 1,568.46 points to 52,734.98 in early trade. NSE Nifty slumped 451.9 points to 15,749.90. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the equity market, as they sold shares worth Rs 3,973.95 crore.

Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Seoul, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Shanghai were trading with deep cuts.