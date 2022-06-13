Moderate intensity earthquake hits Meghalaya

Shillong: A moderate intensity earthquake measuring 4.0 magnitude on the Richter Scale has struck Tura in Meghalaya on Monday. As per the National Center for Seismology, the epicenter of the earthquake was at 43 kilometres East-Northeast of Tura at a depth of 10 km.

There is no immediate report of any causality, injury or damage to property.

The northeastern region of the country is situated in a high seismic zone. The northeastern states are included in the Seismic Zone 5. So, earthquakes are a frequent phenomenon in the area.