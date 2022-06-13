National Herald case; Randeep Surjewala says, Even British couldn’t suppress Congress’s voice

Randeep Singh Surjewala, hours before Rahul Gandhi’s questioning in the National Herald case, said on Monday that the Congress would organise a Satyagraha march. Surjewala made the statement after Delhi Police denied the party permission to hold a protest march in the national capital.

‘’Satya ka Sangram’ will continue under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi. Even the British could not suppress the voice of Congress during the freedom struggle, then how can this ruling government?’ Surjewala asked.

Surjewala further stated that under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi, party members will organise a peaceful protest march to the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) office. ‘We’re the protectors of the Constitution, we will not bow down or be scared. By deploying a large police force, it has been proven that the Modi government is shaken by Congress,’ said Surjewala.

Surjewala lambasted the Centre for deploying a large number of police officers in Central Delhi, claiming that the Modi government had created a ‘undeclared emergency.’ ‘This proves that the Modi government is shaken by Congress,’ added Surjewala.