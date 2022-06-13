Pixar’s Lightyear banned in these countries over same-sex kiss scene

Dubai: Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait and Malaysia has banned upcoming animated film from Pixar, ‘Lightyear’. The film has been banned in these countries due to a kiss between two female characters in the film.

The film, starring Chris Evans is scheduled to release in cinemas on June 17. The film is a spinoff of ‘Toy Story’.

As per reports, the film has kiss scene involving the female character Hawthorne (Uzo Aduba) and her partner. The scene was earlier removed from the film and was reinstated later. It was reinstated as Pixar animators criticized Disney in an open letter. In the letter the animators accused that Disney had demanded cuts, censoring ‘overtly gay affection’ and in protest against Disney CEO Bob Chapek’s handling of Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill.

Earlier the Media Regulatory Office under the Ministry of Youth and Culture in the UAE announced that the film won’t be released in the country. ‘The film is not licensed for public screening in all cinemas in the UAE, due to its violation of the country’s media content standards. The office confirms that all films screened in cinemas across the country are subject to follow-up and evaluation before the date of screening to the public, to ensure the safety of the circulated content according to the appropriate age classification’, a statement issued by the authority reads.

Nether Italia Film, which distributes Disney films in the region, nor Disney in London have responded about the ban.