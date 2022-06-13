Prophet remark row; Over 200 arrests, 42 FIRs filed in Bengal over protests

According to Bengal DGP Manoj Malviya, more than 200 persons have been arrested and 42 FIRs have been filed in connection with violence in West Bengal over remarks about Prophet Muhammad. ‘The situation is under control. 42 cases have been registered and more than 200 people have been arrested so far in connection with the violence,’ Malviya said.

The violence erupted as a result of the now-suspended BJP leaders’ controversial remarks about Prophet Muhammed. Meanwhile, 25 people have been arrested in Nadia area in relation with the Bethuahadi Railway Station vandalism.

‘We want to convey that no one will be spared. No matter who he is. Strict action will be taken against so that we can bring complete normalcy. Whoever is responsible for whatever has transpired in the last few days will be booked under the severest sections of law. We shall ensure maximum punishment under the law,’ stated Jawed Shamim, ADG (law & order), West Bengal Police.

On the issue, police officers have been instructed to deal with violent protests around the state with the greatest rigor.