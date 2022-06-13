Rare albino Galapagos giant tortoise born in Swiss zoo

A rare albino Galapagos giant tortoise was born at a Swiss zoo. According to reports, two tortoises of the Chelonoidis nigra species were born at the Tropiquarium zoo in Servion village last month. One of the newborns is black, like its parents, while the other is white, like an albino.

The two tortoises can be seen slithering through the shrubs in a video uploaded by Reuters on YouTube. The albino turtle also wowed the netizens with many sharing their excitement in the comments.

The turtles were born as part of an endangered species protection project. ‘These are rare and exceptional births, especially for the albino baby. This is the first time in the world that an albino Galapagos tortoise has been born and kept in captivity’, the zoo said in a French statement.

Albinism in turtles is rare and it has the chance of approximately one in 100,000 individuals, compared with approximately one case per 20,000 individuals in humans.

The zoo officials announced their birth on Facebook and wrote, ‘And there you go! Galapagos new giant baby tortoises – Geochelone nigra – have settled into their new home not far from their parents, they are doing well and very energetic. You can come to the Tropiquarium to discover them and observe this new phenomenon of nature, our little giant albino turtle! The third baby is a year older, you will be able to see the size difference between these little guys as they grow to be giants’.