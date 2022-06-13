Siddhanth Kapoor detained in Bengaluru for alleged drug consumption; Medical test turns positive

Bengaluru: Karnataka police have detained Bollywood actor Shakti Kapoor’s son Siddhanth Kapoor and four others for allegedly consuming drugs at a party Sunday night, said a senior official Monday.

Officials said that the police raided a five-star hotel in Bengaluru based on a tip-off and 35 guests present at the party were taken into custody. All the guests were then subjected to a medical test. Deputy commissioner of police (East) Bheemashankar S Guled said that the medical test showed that Siddhanth Kapoor had consumed drugs. An investigation is underway and a case has been registered, added Guled. The police are yet to produce the accused before the court.

Siddhanth Kapoor, the brother of actor Shraddha Kapoor, also acts and is an assistant director. He has worked in more than 20 films. Siddhanth began his acting career with Sanjay Gupta’s crime film Shootout at Wadala and later featured in Anurag Kashyap’s psychological thriller film Ugly. He was last seen in Rumi Jafery’s Chehre.