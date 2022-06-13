Smriti Irani says, Congress pressuring probe agency to protect Gandhi family assets

Smriti Irani, a Union minister, slammed the Congress’ ‘Satyagraha’ march on Monday, which was held to show solidarity with Rahul Gandhi, who is being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate in the National Herald case.

‘Congress leaders have taken to the streets to pressurize an investigating agency openly because their corruption has been exposed…It’s an attempt to protect the assets of the Gandhi family,’ Irani said, alleging a ‘blatant attempt’ by the Gandhi family to hold investigating agencies to ransom.

‘In the 1930s, Associate Journals Limited was formed with 5,000 freedom fighters as shareholders. Today, a company that was to be run by freedom fighters has been usurped by the Gandhi family,’ the minister remarked. ‘It is projected that the intent of the AJL was to publish newspapers. However, in 2008, it seemed the company declared it shall no longer publish newspapers but will go into the business of real estate. It is publicly known that the Congress party has waived off a loan of Rs. 90 crores,’ she added.

‘Did you know that the Congress party instead of utilising that money for public gain and public service, utilised it to profit the Gandhi family?’ the minister asked the donors who sent money to Congress. Irani claimed that the Gandhi family invited people to protect their interests, and that this action spoke volumes about the family’s political nature.