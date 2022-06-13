These 7 foods will help to increase your sex drive

Diet plays an important role in maintaining our health. It is also a big factor in any kind of health related issues. The same is true of sex. Diet is also very important in sexual problems.

Here are some foods that can help increase sexual desire or ‘sex drive’.

Dark chocolate tops the list. This is due to the ‘phenylethylamine’ component it contains. Eating pumpkin seeds also helps to increase sexual desire. Pumpkin seeds have many health benefits. The zinc contained in it helps to increase the sex drive. Eating watermelon increases sexual desire.

Bananas are also a food that helps to increase sexual desire. It also helps to increase energy and testosterone, the sex hormone. Capsicum is also good for enhancing sexual desire. It is especially suitable for women.

Strawberry fruit is also a food that helps increase sex drive. It contains Potassium, Magnesium, Vitamin-C and Zinc which help in this. Beetroot is a vegetable that has many health and diet benefits. This will also help to increase the sex drive. It is rich in potassium and nitrate.