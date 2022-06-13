Two couples killed, drivers injured in road accident near Punjab’s Harike

On Monday, two couples were killed and two drivers were injured after their cars collided near Harike Pattan town in Punjab’s Tarn Taran district on the Amritar-Bathinda route. Jobanjeet Singh, 28, and his wife Pawandeep Kaur, 26, of Baba Bakala village in Amritsar, and Manjit Singh, 45, and his wife Arwinder Kaur, 43, of Barnala district, have been named as the deceased. According to police, Jobanjeet and Pawandeep married about six months ago.

Around 7 a.m., the incident occurred. According to police, Jobanjeet and his wife were travelling to Baba Farid University of Health Sciences in Faridkot to collect a degree certificate in a Maruti Swift car driven by Pawitter Singh of Mehta village in Amritsar. Manjit and Arwinder were travelling to Amritsar to get some medicines, and Raghubir Singh of Barnala was driving the other car, a Maruti 800.

According to police, as the Swift car arrived at the Harike bypass, the driver was forced to slam on the brakes to avoid hitting a motorcyclist crossing the road. When the driver lost control of the vehicle, it overturned and jumped onto the opposite side of the highway, hitting with another vehicle coming from the opposite direction, the police said.

Both couples died on the spot, while the drivers were injured and taken to civil hospitals in Sarhali and Patti. Pawitter Singh, the Swift driver, has been charged with rash driving by the police. When the driver applied the brakes, Harike station house officer (SHO) Harjit Singh stated they were trying to figure out who was crossing the road carelessly.