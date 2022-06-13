UP Govt uses bulldozers to target anti-Prophet remark protestors; ‘Totally illegal’: says Ex- Allahabad CJ

Saharanpur: After violence erupted in several districts of Uttar Pradesh over the controversial remark by now-suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on Prophet Muhammad, the Uttar Pradesh police took out bulldozers in Saharanpur for action against protesters. Protests had erupted in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and West Bengal over the controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammad made by suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled leader Naveen Jindal.

On Sunday, the administration razed a portion of the house of the alleged mastermind behind protests in Prayagraj, Javed Mohammed claiming that it was illegal and that he had been served notices by the authorities asking him to demolish the built portion of the house. A senior police official here said that the cops recovered some ‘objectionable’ materials, including Popular Front of India (PFI) literature and flags, from Javed’s house.

The administration also razed houses of some of the protestors in Kanpur and Saharanpur. ‘We are trying to identify the protestors with the help of CCTV footage and will take stern action against them’, an official said. Reportedly, more demolitions could be expected in the days to come in Prayagraj, Saharanpur, Moradabad, Hathras, Kanpur and other places that had witnessed large scale protests on Friday over the remarks on the Prophet.

Meanwhile, the action have been criticised by social activists and political leaders across the country. Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav slammed the demolition of the houses of the protestors and said that it was in violation of the law. ‘The person who made the objectionable remarks is under security (Nupur Sharma) while those who protested peacefully are being punished’, he said.

‘This is totally illegal. Even if you assume for a moment that the construction was illegal, which by the way is how crores of Indians live, it is impermissible that you demolish a house on a Sunday when the residents are in custody. It is not a technical issue but a question of rule of law’, former Allahabad High Court Chief Justice Govind Mathur was quoted by The Indian Express.