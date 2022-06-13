War in Ukraine: Zelensky compares Russian camps to ‘Nazi concentration camps’!

In the midst of the rising Russia-Ukraine conflict, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has declared that Russia’s camps are similar to ‘Nazi concentration camps. How could mass massacres, torture, burnt towns, and filtration camps set up by the Russian military in the seized regions, which resemble Nazi concentration camps?’, Zelensky said at the American Jewish Committee Global Forum on Monday (June 13).

Ukraine’s President also encouraged the West to expand its weaponry shipments to the country. ‘ Please assist us in accelerating the shipment of weaponry to Ukraine so that we can free the occupied regions,’ he urged. He went on to say that the country requires formidable offensive weapons, and that without them, the conflict would drag on for a long time and the number of victims will rise.

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the US and other Western allies contributed supplies and weaponry to the war-torn country. Ukraine has requested increased supplies in response to Russian aggression. Meanwhile, Russia has slammed the West for delivering weaponry, accusing NATO of escalating the conflict. Russian President Vladimir Putin recently warned the US that if the US gave longer-range missiles to Ukraine for use in high-precision mobile rocket launchers, Russia would hit new targets.

The governor of eastern Lugansk, Sergiy Gaiday, recently said that Ukraine’s soldiers had been pushed from the centre of the major eastern city of Severodonetsk. Russian military have been targeting the industrial centre for weeks. According to Zelensky, his soldiers are battling for ‘literally every metre’ of one of the last cities in Lugansk to fall to Russian forces. The Russians, according to Gaiday, have damaged a second bridge into the city on the Donets river, and the Azot chemical factory, where hundreds of people are seeking refuge, is being ‘heavily shelled’.