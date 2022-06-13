Youth Congress protests against Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan inside a flight

On Monday, 2 youth Congress workers wearing black shirts allegedly shouted anti-Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan slogans aboard an flight from Kannur to Thiruvananthapuram. K S Sabarinathan, the State Vice-President of the Youth Congress and a former MLA, posted a three-second video on social media in which two of the group’s workers are seen raising chants against the Chief Minister and a man accompanying the Chief Minister pushes them away.

Mr Sabarinathan said in a Facebook post that senior CPI(M) leader and LDF convenor E P Jayarajan was the one who pushed the protesting Youth Congress workers. A CPI(M) leader said that members of the Youth Congress were attempting to kill Mr Vijayan aboard the plane. The accident occurred after the flight landed in Thiruvananthapuram, according to reports.

The protesters, who claimed to be passengers, are said to have boarded the flight at Kannur airport. Since major accused in the gold-smuggling case Swapna Suresh said that he and his family members were involved in various smuggling activities, the Kerala Chief Minister has faced protests from both the Congress and the BJP.