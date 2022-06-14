Ahead of presidential election Congress to attend Mamata Banerjee’s Opposition meeting

On June 15, the Congress will attend a meeting held by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Delhi at 3 p.m. The meeting was called to plan for the upcoming presidential elections. The meeting will be attended by Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Jairam Ramesh, and Randeep Singh Surjewala. Kharge and Surjewala were among those held by Delhi Police as part of a protest against Rahul Gandhi’s ED summons.

Sharad Pawar, the leader of the National Congress Party, is expected to attend the meeting called by the Trinamool Congress chief at the Constitution Club in New Delhi.

Mamata Banerjee has invited 22 leaders, including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, and Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi.