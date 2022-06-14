BJP sweeps Assam’s Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council polls; ‘Historic results’, says PM Modi

Guwahati:The ruling BJP in Assam on Monday swept the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council elections, winning all the 26 constituencies, the State Election Commission (SEC) said. PM Modi called the results historic and thanked the people for their faith in the party.

Around 78% voters’ turnout was recorded in the elections held on June 8, Wednesday. ‘The counting of votes was held peacefully. BJP won all the 26 seats’, SEC said in a statement. Congress, the principal opposition party in the state, scored a duck.

‘Historic results in Karbi Anglong! I thank the people for their continuous faith in BJP and assure them that we will keep working for Assam’s progress. The efforts of BJP Karyakartas have been outstanding. Kudos to them’, PM Modi tweeted. Earlier, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that this huge victory is a true affirmation of public trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Sabka Saath Sabka Vishwas.

The polls were held for the first time after the signing of a peace deal with five insurgent groups in Karbi Anglong in September last year. It was the third such agreement signed with militants based in the district, with the earlier two being inked in 1995 and 2011. After the signing of the latest peace deal last year, more than 1,000 militants surrendered and a special development package of Rs 1,000 crore spread over five years was announced.