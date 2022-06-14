China resumes visa application process for Indians

Beijing: China has resumed the visa application process for Indians. The visa application process was suspended in November 2020. It is resumed after 18 months.

The Chinese Embassy in New Delhi said that foreign nationals and their accompanying family members going to China for resumption of work and production in all fields may apply for visas. But the Chinese mission has yet not updated whether Indian students waiting to return to their colleges in China can apply or not. Chinese Embassy also made it clear that tourist visas and visas for other private purposes will not be issued.