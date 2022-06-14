Commodity Market: Gold price drops sharply

Mumbai: Gold prices touched a four-week lows in the commodity market . As per market experts, the profit booking by investors, strengthening of the US dollar and rise in US bond yields dented the yellow metal’s appeal.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures slipped down by 0.38% or Rs 195 to Rs 50,469 per 10 gram. Silver futures plunged by 0.62% or Rs 374 at Rs 59,937 per kg.

In the Kerala market, sovereign gold is trading at Rs 37,920, lower by Rs 760 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs 4740, down by Rs 95.

In the international market, price of spot gold rose by 0. % to $1,825.97 per ounce. US gold futures fell by 0.2% to $1,827.80. Among other precious metals, silver gained by 0.5% to $21.16 per ounce, platinum surged by 0.4% to $936.77and palladium rose by 0.4% to $1,804.17.