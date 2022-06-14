Eid Al Adha 2022: Gulf country announces 9-day break

Kuwait City: Kuwait has announced a 9-day holiday for Eid Al Adha 2022. The break was announced by the Council of Ministers.

As per the government order, all government institutions, ministries and government bodies will remain shut from Sunday, July 10 to Thursday, July 14.Regular working days will resume from Sunday July 17. Although a 5-day holiday has been officially announced, government employees will get a total of 9 days off, including weekends on Fridays and Saturdays.

Arafat Day and Eid Al Adha are marked from Zul Hijah 9 to 12. This year, they are likely to fall on July 9 to July 12.