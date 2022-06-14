Govt may jail you if you feed your birds ‘too many trays’!

A guy in the United States has been apprehended for the third time in three weeks. He is not a hardened criminal. His sole infraction was having multiple food trays for birds on his front lawn in Sodus Point, New York. Donald Antal, 71, appears to have installed nearly two dozen feeders on his property.

According to local media sources, several neighbours appear to have protested this infringement of the Sodus Point village’s local code 57-6B (1). The individual has routinely broken local laws. According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, Antal spreads bird seeds and peanuts in his yard feeding trays, which attracts a large number of birds. Every home is permitted to keep two feeders under municipal legislation. They must also be elevated at least five feet from the ground, according to an ABC station 13WHAM report.

Antal has previously been accused of illegally feeding wildlife and freed on a summons. On social media, the event has prompted indignation. Several internet users are calling Antal’s detention into doubt. ‘ Finally discovered something the cops are excellent at; arresting older persons for having too many bird feeders,’ a Reddit user commented in response to Antal’s detention.