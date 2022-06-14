Hackers’ message on Thane Police website: ‘Apologize to Muslims’

On Tuesday, the Thane city police commissionerate’s website was allegedly hacked, and a message appeared on it demanding an apology from the Indian government to ‘Muslims all over the world.’ The website has been hacked, according to a senior police official in the city. ‘We have contacted the agencies concerned for necessary action. Thane cyber crime team is working on it,’ he said.

‘Hacked by one hat cyber team,’ read the message on the screen when you first opened the website. It went on to say, ‘Hello Indian Government, Hello everyone. Again and again you make trouble with the problem of the Islamic Religion…’ ‘Hurry up and apologize to Muslims all over the world!! We don’t stand still when our apostle is insulted,’ the message said.