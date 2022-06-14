Indonesia Open Super 1000 Badminton: PV Sindhu, Sai Praneeth crash out in first round

Jakarta: In badminton, India’s two-time Olympic medallist P V Sindhu crashed out from the Indonesia Open Super 1000 tournament. He Bing Jiao of China defeated Sindhu in the women’s singles first round by ‘14-21 18-21’.

Sindhu, a former world champion, has won two Super 300 titles — the Syed Modi International and the Swiss Open — this season. By this victory, world No. 9 Bing Jiao has a lead of 10-8 against Sindhu on head-to-head record.

Another Indian player B Sai Praneeth, also lost to Hans-Kristian Solberg Vittinghus of Denmark by ‘16-21 19-21’ in the men’s singles.

The mixed doubles pair of Ishaan Bhatnagar and Tanisha Crasto lost to Chang Tak Ching and NG Wing Yung Hong of Hong Kong by ‘14-21 11-21’.