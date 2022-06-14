Internet Explorer to retire after 27 years of service; Twitter bids farewell

Microsoft’s Internet Explorer is set to finally be retired on June 15 and Twitter, understandably, social media has been feeling a little nostalgic. This move from Microsoft was easy to predict as the company had removed Microsoft 364 apps’ support for the browser in February 2021 before announcing the browser’s end in May 2021. As per Microsoft, the company will end mainstream support for the ageing search engine which will be rendered inoperable from June 15, 2022.

Internet Explorer debuted 27 years ago in August 1995. It became the most popular search engine by 1996 as it was Javascript-enabled and allowed users to view JPEGs and GIFs. The versions that came after this were available for free or as in-service packs. Known as the OG search browser, the Internet Explorer saw its major jump in 2003 before falling and becoming the least favourite after new browsers entered the market. However, since 2016, the company hasn’t released any new major upgrades or fresh versions of Internet Explorer. Internet Explorer 11, released in 2013, happens to be the last and final version released by Microsoft.

Microsoft has converted its successor, Edge, to Chromium which is the same foundation as the Google Chrome web browser. Microsoft last year pointed out that the new Edge browser, successor of IE, has the compatibility mode for legacy websites and apps that will still require Internet Explorer core functionality to work. ‘Not only is Microsoft Edge a faster, more secure and more modern browsing experience than Internet Explorer, but it is also able to address a key concern: compatibility for older, legacy websites and applications. Microsoft Edge has Internet Explorer mode (‘IE mode’) built-in, so you can access those legacy Internet Explorer-based websites and applications straight from Microsoft Edge’, wrote Sean Lyndersay, general manager of Microsoft Edge Enterprise, in a company blog announcing the end of Internet Explorer.

‘We can’t thank everyone enough for supporting Internet Explorer over the years. Many people and organizations around the world have depended on IE to support them as they’ve learned, grown and conducted business online’, Microsoft noted.

Meanwhile social media users, especially Twitter, are expressing their nostalgia through memes and videos. Bidding ‘RIP’ to the web browser, netizens are pouring in nostalgia. The search engine soon became synonymous with slowness. However it may be, Internet Explorer surely played a huge role in the lives of boomers and millenials.

Microsoft announced that Internet Explorer is shutting down after 27 years on June 15, 2022#InternetExplorer pic.twitter.com/sP1UInXloJ — Sagar Suhindero (@Rahimbuxsagar) June 13, 2022

Goodbyes are never easy. After 27 years, Microsoft will officially be shutting down Internet Explorer starting Wednesday of this week. pic.twitter.com/A8XMKIKQg1 — Morning Brew ?? (@MorningBrew) June 13, 2022