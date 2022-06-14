Kabir Jayanti 2022: Here’s the reason why Kabir and his Dohas inspire us

Sant Kabir Jayanti is an annual festival commemorating the birth anniversary of Kabir Das, a famous poet, saint, and social reformer who lived in the 15th century. According to the Hindu calendar, the day falls on the full moon day of the Jyeshta month. As per the Gregorian calendar, Sant Kabir Das Jayanti is normally commemorated around the months of May or June each year. Not just in India, but also in other nations, the day is observed by people of all social strata. Kabir Das’ excellent writings and works express the unity and vastness of the ‘Supreme Being’.

The early life of Sant Kabir is shrouded in mystery. According to legends (indianculture.gov.in), ‘Kabir was conceived miraculously. His mother was a devout Brahmin widow who had accompanied her father on a pilgrimage to a famous ascetic. Impressed by their dedication, the ascetic blessed her and told her she would soon bear a son. After the son was born…Kabir’s mother abandoned him. Young Kabir was adopted by Nima, the wife of a Muslim weaver’.

Kabir’s works include padas (songs), dohas (rhymed couplets), shabd (words of wisdom), and sakhis (witnesses). Kabir was against the caste system, as well as idol worship and ceremonies. His ideology is centred on total devotion to one God, and his words are straightforward and easy to comprehend. Several of his dohas discuss the unity of Ram, Rahim, Hari, Govind, Allah, Khuda, and others.

Kabir’s poems are filled with knowledge, generosity, compassion, and love for one another. Here are some of Kabir’s most well-known dohas:

Aisi vani boliye, mann ka aapa khoye.

Auron ko sheetal kare, aaphun sheetal hoye.

(Speak gently for they help you control your anger and are also a source of joy to the listener).

Dheere dheere re mann, dheere sab kuch hoye,

Maali seenche sau ghara, ritu aaye phal hoye

(Slow down, O Mind! Everything happens at its natural pace. Even if you water a plant a 100 times, it will only bear fruit when the season comes.)

How do people celebrate Kabir Das Jayanti?

Kabirdas devotees around the country spend the full day commemorating him. Many people like reading his magnificent poems. Seminars will be held on the day to help his followers appreciate the significance of his wonderful teachings. Varanasi, the city where the famous poet was born, celebrates the day brilliantly. Spiritual discourses are held for his admirers at the Kabirchaura Mutt. The magnificent lessons of Guru Kabirdas will be preached by religious leaders. Superior festivities may be seen in Kabir temples around the country on this day. Students will be able to read his poems on a platform created by schools and universities.