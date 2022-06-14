Karnataka CM cries during film screening, calls it a ‘must-watch’

Basavaraj Bommai, the Chief Minister of Karnataka, cried during a screening of the film ‘777 Charlie’ yesterday. Mr Bommai said the film reminded him of his dog Snooby, who died last year only weeks before he became Chief Minister. The Kannada film 777 Charlie, which was released on June 10, explores a man’s relationship with his pet dog Charlie. Since its release, it has gained thousands of thousands of fans.

The Chief Minister, who was seen wiping tears from his eyes, also recommends it as a must-watch. ‘There have been movies about dogs but this movie shows animals with emotions. The dog expresses its emotions through its eyes. The movie is good, and everyone should watch it. I keep talking about unconditional love. A dog’s love is unconditional love, which is pure,’ Bommai told reporters.

Images of the Chief Minister crying at the screening were shared on social media, as were photos of him crying after his dog Snooby died. Photos showed him hugging and kissing his pet’s garlanded body. Mr. Bommai’s pet died in July of last year, just before he became Chief Minister of Karnataka, replacing BS Yediyurappa.

The police in Mangalore, Karnataka, recently named their newest sniffer dog Charlie after watching the film starring Rakshit Shetty. The dog was also honoured with a special ceremony by the police.