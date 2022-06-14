MNS celebrates Raj Thackeray’s 54th birthday in Aurangabad by distributing petrol at Rs 54 per litre.

On the occasion of Raj Thackeray’s 54th birthday, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) is providing petrol at the Kranti Chowk petrol pump in the city for Rs 54 per litre. The day-long scheme will be held today by MNS vice-presidents Mauli Thorve and Savita Thorve. At 5:30 a.m. today, MNS activists assembled at Shegaon’s Sant Gajanan Maharaj Temple. Hundreds of activists performed Gajanan Maharaj’s Aarti and prayed for Raj Thackeray’s long life on this occasion.

People have been patiently waiting for the half-priced petrol since 6:00 a.m., according to Aurangabad MNS District President Sumit Khumbekar. People were delighted when the price of petrol was reduced to half of what it was before.

The MNS chief was heard saying in an audio message on Monday, ‘I was about to undergo surgery. The doctor informed me about the COVID dead cell. My surgery was postponed. My birthday is on 14 June. I would not be able to meet anyone. My surgery is scheduled for next week because I cannot take the risk of infection and postpone my surgery again. I won’t be able to meet anyone.’