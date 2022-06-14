National Herald case: Questioning to continue, Rahul Gandhi to appear before ED again today

New Delhi: A day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was questioned for over 10 hours by the Enforcement Directorate in a money-laundering probe linked to the National Herald newspaper, he will appear before the central probe agency again on Tuesday.

Former Congress President appeared before ED for the first time for questioning on Monday. Gandhi arrived at the ED’s office in the national capital with his sister and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, amid a huge march by the party workers along with him to the office. He left the ED office around 11 pm after questioning on Monday. The interrogation began at 11 am on Monday morning.

The first round of questioning concluded at around 2.15 pm for a lunch break. The Congress leader returned to his residence followed by his visit to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in the national capital where his mother and party interim president Sonia Gandhi is admitted due to COVID-related issues. Rahul Gandhi’s questioning resumed the probe for the second round at around 3.45 pm on Monday.