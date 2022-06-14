Realme launches new 5G smartphone: Price and specifications

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone makers, Realme launched its latest 5G smartphone named ‘Realme V20 5G’ in China. The new smartphone is priced at CNY 1,099 (roughly Rs. 12,700) for the 4GB RAM + 128GB variant. It is offered in Ink Cloud Black and Star Blue colours.

Also Read; Authorities in UAE reduces validity of Al Hosn Green Pass

The new handset features a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD (720×1,600 pixels) display. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC. The handset also offers a Dynamic RAM Expansion (DRE) feature that utilizes free storage as virtual RAM to improve performance. It packs a dual rear camera setup. The phone has a 5-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front for selfies and video chats .It packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 10W fast charging.